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BMW Z4 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW Z4 and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW Z4 Price starts at Rs. 90.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M 40i, Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus. Z4: 2998 cc engine, 12.09 kmpl mileage. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Z4 vs AMG A 45 S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z4 Amg a 45 s
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 90.5 Lakhs₹ 87 Lakhs
Mileage12.09 kmpl12 kmpl
Engine Capacity2998 cc1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
Z4
BMW Z4
M 40i
₹90.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus
₹87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW Z4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Rear Left View
Rear View
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.09 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm421 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I62.0L M139 Turbocharged I4
Driving Range
629 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5 seconds-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R19245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleFour-Link Axle with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Double-joint Spring-strut AxleMcPherson Struts with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19245 / 35 R19
Ground Clearance
114 mm-
Length
4324 mm4453 mm
Wheelbase
2470 mm2729 mm
Height
1304 mm1414 mm
Width
1864 mm1850 mm
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows2
Bootspace
281 litres-
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres51 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneAutomatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional2
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
Front-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Front-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyCupholders in Front & Second Row
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour (64)
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED Projector
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
12-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional-
High-beam Assist
OptionalYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
OptionalYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
OptionalOptional
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Black-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,89,9431,00,28,521
Ex-Showroom Price
90,50,00087,00,000
RTO
9,59,0009,50,757
Insurance
3,80,4433,77,264
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,23,3202,15,552

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