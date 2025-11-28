In 2026 when choosing among the BMW Z4 and Maserati Ghibli, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW Z4 Price starts at Rs. 90.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M 40i and Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. Z4: 2998 cc engine, 12.09 kmpl mileage. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Z4 vs Ghibli Comparison