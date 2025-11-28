In 2026 when choosing between the BMW Z4 and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW Z4 Price starts at Rs. 90.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M 40i, Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol. Z4: 2998 cc engine, 12.09 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Z4 vs Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z4
|Range rover velar [2017-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 90.5 Lakhs
|₹ 79.87 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.09 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4