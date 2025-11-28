In 2026 when choosing between the BMW Z4 and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW Z4 Price starts at Rs. 90.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M 40i, Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. Z4: 2998 cc engine, 12.09 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Z4 vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z4
|Range rover velar
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 90.5 Lakhs
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.09 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4