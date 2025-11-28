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BMW Z4 vs Jeep Grand Cherokee

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW Z4 and Jeep Grand Cherokee, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW Z4 Price starts at Rs. 90.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M 40i, Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT. Z4: 2998 cc engine, 12.09 kmpl mileage. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Z4 vs Grand Cherokee Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z4 Grand cherokee
BrandBMWJeep
Price₹ 90.5 Lakhs₹ 67.5 Lakhs
Mileage12.09 kmpl7.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity2998 cc1995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
Z4
BMW Z4
M 40i
₹90.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited (O) 4x4 AT
₹67.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW Z4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.09 kmpl7.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm268 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I62.0T GME T4 DI TC
Driving Range
629 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5 seconds-
Drivetrain
RWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R19266 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleMulti-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)
Front Suspension
Double-joint Spring-strut AxleMulti-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19266 / 50 R20
Ground Clearance
114 mm-
Length
4324 mm4914 mm
Wheelbase
2470 mm2964 mm
Height
1304 mm1792 mm
Width
1864 mm1979 mm
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
281 litres-
Seating Capacity
2 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres87 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
YesCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
MetallicOptional
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
129
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch10.1 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalYes
High-beam Assist
OptionalNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
OptionalYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
OptionalYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
OptionalYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
BlackSingle Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)12 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,89,94377,46,249
Ex-Showroom Price
90,50,00067,50,000
RTO
9,59,0007,04,000
Insurance
3,80,4432,91,749
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,23,3201,66,497

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