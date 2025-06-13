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BMW XM vs Porsche 911 GT3

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW XM and Porsche 911 GT3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid and Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XM vs 911 GT3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xm 911 gt3
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 2.55 Cr₹ 2.75 Cr
Range4271 km/charge-
Mileage61.9 kmpl5.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity25.7 kwh-
Engine Capacity-3996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
XM
BMW XM
Plug-in Hybrid
₹2.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
911 GT3
Porsche 911 GT3
with Touring Package
₹2.75 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW XM Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Top View
Grille
Dashboard
Door View Of Driver Seat
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 1600 rpm470 Nm @ 6100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
61.9 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
483 bhp @ 5400 rpm503 bhp @ 8400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Engine Type
S68 Twin- turbocharged V8 Plug-in HybridNaturally Aspirated
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
4271 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds3.4 seconds
Battery
25.7 kWh, Lithium Ion, 317 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Max Motor Performance
194 bhp @ 7000 rpm, 280 Nm-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3996 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
249 Kmph318 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.25 metres5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone with 'M' Adaptive DampersDouble wishbone front suspension with anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle with 'M' Adaptive DampersMulti-link rear axle with integrated helper springs, anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
275 / 45 R21315 / 30 R21
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1 Rows
Bootspace
527 litres132 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
69 litres64 litres
Length
5110 mm4573 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Wheelbase
3105 mm2457 mm
Height
1755 mm1279 mm
Kerb Weight
2785 kg1435 kg
Width
2210 mm1852 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Dark ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Piano BlackBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingRemote Operated
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
100000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
6-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
206+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Optional-
Lane Departure Prevention
OptionalOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Interior Colours
Deep Lagoon / Walknappa Vintage Coffee , Silverstone / Walknappa Vintage Coffee, Sakhir Orange / Walknappa Vintage Coffee , Black / Walknappa Vintage CoffeeBlack, Slate Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,90,68,0593,13,91,865
Ex-Showroom Price
2,54,55,0002,74,96,000
RTO
25,99,50028,03,600
Insurance
10,13,05910,91,765
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,24,7856,74,733

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