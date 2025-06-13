In 2026, when choosing between the BMW XM and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid, Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XM vs AMG EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xm
|Amg eqs
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.55 Cr
|₹ 2.45 Cr
|Range
|4271 km/charge
|526 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|25.7 kwh
|107.8 kwh
|Charging Time
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