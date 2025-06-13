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BMW XM vs Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW XM and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid, Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XM vs AMG EQS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xm Amg eqs
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.55 Cr₹ 2.45 Cr
Range4271 km/charge526 km/charge
Battery Capacity25.7 kwh107.8 kwh
Charging Time--

Filters
XM
BMW XM
Plug-in Hybrid
₹2.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG EQS
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
53 4MATIC Plus
₹2.45 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW XM Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 1600 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
61.9 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
483 bhp @ 5400 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Electric
Engine Type
S68 Twin- turbocharged V8 Plug-in HybridTwo permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
4271 Km526 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds3.4 seconds
Battery
25.7 kWh, Lithium Ion, 317 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboNot Applicable
Max Motor Performance
194 bhp @ 7000 rpm, 280 Nm751 bhp 1020 Nm
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
249 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.25 metres5.75 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21275 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone with 'M' Adaptive DampersFour-link Axle with Air Springs
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle with 'M' Adaptive DampersMulti-link Axle with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
275 / 45 R21275 / 40 R21
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
527 litres610 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
69 litres-
Length
5110 mm5223 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Wheelbase
3105 mm3210 mm
Height
1755 mm1518 mm
Kerb Weight
2785 kg2655 kg
Width
2210 mm1926 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Dark ChromeChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedIlluminated
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Piano BlackBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
100000250000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
68
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoOptional
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
2015
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch17.7 inch
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
OptionalYes
Lane Departure Prevention
OptionalYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraNappa Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyAll
Interior Colours
Deep Lagoon / Walknappa Vintage Coffee , Silverstone / Walknappa Vintage Coffee, Sakhir Orange / Walknappa Vintage Coffee , Black / Walknappa Vintage CoffeeBlack / Space Grey with AMG Carbon-fibre trim
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,90,68,0592,55,30,429
Ex-Showroom Price
2,54,55,0002,45,00,000
RTO
25,99,50058,000
Insurance
10,13,0599,71,929
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,24,7855,48,748

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