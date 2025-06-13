In 2026 when choosing among the BMW XM and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XM vs AMG SL 55 Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xm
|Amg sl 55 roadster
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.55 Cr
|₹ 2.47 Cr
|Range
|4271 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|61.9 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|25.7 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-