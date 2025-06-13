In 2026, when choosing between the BMW XM and Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid, Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Price starts at Rs. 3.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for E Performance. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XM vs AMG S 63 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xm
|Amg s 63
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.55 Cr
|₹ 3.27 Cr
|Range
|4271 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|25.7 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
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