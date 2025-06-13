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BMW XM vs Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW XM and Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid, Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Price starts at Rs. 3.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for E Performance. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XM vs AMG S 63 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xm Amg s 63
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.55 Cr₹ 3.27 Cr
Range4271 km/charge-
Battery Capacity25.7 kwh-
Charging Time--

Filters
XM
BMW XM
Plug-in Hybrid
₹2.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG S 63
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
E Performance
₹3.27 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW XM Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 1600 rpm1430 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
61.9 kmpl9.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
483 bhp @ 5400 rpm791 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Hybrid (Petrol + Electric)
Engine Type
S68 Twin- turbocharged V8 Plug-in HybridV8 Engine
Alternate Fuel
ElectricElectric
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with TransmissionPermanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
Driving Range
4271 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds3.3 seconds
Battery
25.7 kWh, Lithium Ion, 317 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Max Motor Performance
194 bhp @ 7000 rpm, 280 Nm-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
249 Kmph250 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.25 metres6.19 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21265 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone with 'M' Adaptive Dampers-
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle with 'M' Adaptive Dampers-
Rear Tyres
275 / 45 R21295 / 35 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
527 litres305 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
69 litres76 litres
Length
5110 mm5336 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Wheelbase
3105 mm3216 mm
Height
1755 mm1515 mm
Kerb Weight
2785 kg2595 kg
Width
2210 mm2130 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Dark ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedIlluminated
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Piano BlackDual Tone
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
6Not Applicable
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
206+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
YesYes
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
OptionalYes
Lane Departure Prevention
OptionalYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Interior Colours
Deep Lagoon / Walknappa Vintage Coffee , Silverstone / Walknappa Vintage Coffee, Sakhir Orange / Walknappa Vintage Coffee , Black / Walknappa Vintage Coffee-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,90,68,0593,72,60,713
Ex-Showroom Price
2,54,55,0003,27,00,000
RTO
25,99,50032,70,000
Insurance
10,13,05912,90,213
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,24,7858,00,878

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