In 2026 when choosing among the BMW XM and Maserati Quattroporte, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid and Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XM vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xm
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|BMW
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 2.55 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Range
|4271 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|61.9 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|25.7 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-