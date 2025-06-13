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BMW XM vs Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW XM and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Price starts at Rs. 3.54 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. Huracan Evo Spyder: 5204 cc engine, 7 to 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XM vs Huracan Evo Spyder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xm Huracan evo spyder
BrandBMWLamborghini
Price₹ 2.55 Cr₹ 3.54 Cr
Range4271 km/charge-
Mileage61.9 kmpl7 to 7.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity25.7 kwh-
Engine Capacity-5204 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
XM
BMW XM
Plug-in Hybrid
₹2.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Huracan Evo Spyder
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
RWD
₹3.54 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW XM Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 1600 rpm600 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
61.9 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
483 bhp @ 5400 rpm602 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
S68 Twin- turbocharged V8 Plug-in HybridV10 90° IDS, 40 valves
Alternate Fuel
ElectricNot Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
4271 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds-
Battery
25.7 kWh, Lithium Ion, 317 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboNo
Max Motor Performance
194 bhp @ 7000 rpm, 280 Nm-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
249 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.25 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21245 / 30 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone with 'M' Adaptive DampersMagneto-rheological
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle with 'M' Adaptive DampersMagneto-rheological
Rear Tyres
275 / 45 R21305 / 30 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1
Bootspace
527 litres150
Seating Capacity
5 Person2
Doors
5 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
69 litres83
Length
5110 mm4520
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Wheelbase
3105 mm2620
Height
1755 mm1165
Kerb Weight
2785 kg1389
Width
2210 mm2236
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Dark ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Piano BlackBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
100000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
6-
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
206
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Optional-
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Interior Colours
Deep Lagoon / Walknappa Vintage Coffee , Silverstone / Walknappa Vintage Coffee, Sakhir Orange / Walknappa Vintage Coffee , Black / Walknappa Vintage CoffeeCustomisable
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,90,68,0594,03,91,062
Ex-Showroom Price
2,54,55,0003,54,00,000
RTO
25,99,50035,94,000
Insurance
10,13,05913,96,562
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,24,7858,68,161

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