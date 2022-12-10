HT Auto
BMW XM vs Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

XM
BMW XM
Plug-in Hybrid
₹2.60 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Huracan Evo Spyder
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
RWD
₹3.54 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 1600 rpm600 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
61.9 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
483 bhp @ 5400 rpm602 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
S68 Twin- turbocharged V8 Plug-in HybridV10 90° IDS, 40 valves
Alternate Fuel
ElectricNot Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
4271 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds-
Battery
25.7 kWh, Lithium Ion, 317 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboNo
Max Motor Performance
194 bhp @ 7000 rpm, 280 Nm-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Speed
249 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,96,88,5754,03,91,062
Ex-Showroom Price
2,60,00,0003,54,00,000
RTO
26,54,00035,94,000
Insurance
10,34,07513,96,562
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,38,1238,68,161
