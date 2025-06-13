In 2026 when choosing among the BMW XM and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Price starts at Rs. 3.54 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. Huracan Evo Spyder: 5204 cc engine, 7 to 7.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XM vs Huracan Evo Spyder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xm
|Huracan evo spyder
|Brand
|BMW
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 2.55 Cr
|₹ 3.54 Cr
|Range
|4271 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|61.9 kmpl
|7 to 7.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|25.7 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|5204 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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