In 2026 when choosing among the BMW XM and Lamborghini Huracan Evo, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XM vs Huracan Evo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xm
|Huracan evo
|Brand
|BMW
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 2.55 Cr
|₹ 3.22 Cr
|Range
|4271 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|61.9 kmpl
|7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|25.7 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|5204 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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