Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXM vs Roma

BMW XM vs Ferrari Roma

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW XM and Ferrari Roma, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
XM
BMW XM
Plug-in Hybrid
₹2.60 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roma
Ferrari Roma
Coupe
₹3.76 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 1600 rpm760 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
61.9 kmpl8.93
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
483 bhp @ 5400 rpm612 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
S68 Twin- turbocharged V8 Plug-in Hybrid3.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
ElectricNot Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
4271 Km714
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds3.4
Battery
25.7 kWh, Lithium Ion, 317 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Max Motor Performance
194 bhp @ 7000 rpm, 280 Nm-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Speed
249 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,96,88,5754,28,95,899
Ex-Showroom Price
2,60,00,0003,76,00,000
RTO
26,54,00038,14,000
Insurance
10,34,07514,81,399
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,38,1239,22,000

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Hero claims a fuel efficiency of 36 kmpl on the Karizma XMR, which should make it comfortable for a range of nearly 400 km on its 11-litre fuel tank
    Hero Karizma XMR receives 13,688 bookings; deliveries to begin this month
    5 Oct 2023
    Screengrab from video posted on Youtube by City&City TV
    Gayatri Joshi accident in Italy: Five lessons to learn from tragic Lamborghini-Ferrari crash
    6 Oct 2023
    Hero Karizma XMR uses a liquid-cooled engine, a first for the manufacturer.
    Hero Karizma XMR deliveries begin in India
    25 Oct 2023
    The safety car version of the BMW XM Label Red gets a special body wrap and new Recaro racing seats with six-point harnesses.
    This mightiest 738 bhp BMW M SUV is MotoGP's 2024 track safety car
    29 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
    This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
    5 Jan 2023
    BMW Concept XM features a V-8 engine combined with electric motors to deliver 750 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque.
    BMW Concept XM: First Look
    30 Nov 2021
    View all
     