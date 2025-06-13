In 2026 when choosing among the BMW XM and Ferrari Portofino, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid and Ferrari Portofino Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. Portofino: 3855 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XM vs Portofino Comparison