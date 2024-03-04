Saved Articles

BMW X7 vs Porsche Macan EV

In 2024, when choosing between the BMW X7 and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.

X7 vs Macan EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X7 Macan ev
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 1.27 Cr₹ 1.65 Cr
Range937 km/charge591 km/charge
Battery Capacity-100 kWh
Charging Time-21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)
X7
BMW X7
xDrive40i M Sport
₹1.27 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Macan EV
Porsche Macan EV
Turbo
₹1.65 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.29 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Electric
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with TransmissionPermanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
937 Km591 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.8 seconds3.3 seconds
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Max Motor Performance
12 bhp 200 Nm630 bhp 1130 Nm
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,36,3491,72,18,123
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,50,0001,65,00,000
RTO
12,09,00054,000
Insurance
4,76,8496,63,623
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,84,5003,70,084

