In 2024, when choosing between the BMW X7 and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2024, when choosing between the BMW X7 and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive40i M Sport, Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Turbo. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X7 vs Macan EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X7 Macan ev Brand BMW Porsche Price ₹ 1.27 Cr ₹ 1.65 Cr Range 937 km/charge 591 km/charge Battery Capacity - 100 kWh Charging Time - 21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)