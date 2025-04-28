In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X7 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition and Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X7 vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X7
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Cr
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Range
|937 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|11.29 to 14.31 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-