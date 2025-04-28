In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X7 and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X7 vs 718 Comparison