In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive40i M Sport and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X7 vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X7 Gls [2020-2024] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.27 Cr ₹ 1.05 Cr Range 937 km/charge - Mileage 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 2925 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -