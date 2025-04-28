In 2026, when choosing between the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition, Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X7 vs EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X7
|Eqs
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Range
|937 km/charge
|857 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|107.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)