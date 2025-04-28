hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsX7 vs AMG E53 Cabriolet

BMW X7 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X7 vs AMG E53 Cabriolet Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X7 Amg e53 cabriolet
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.26 Cr₹ 1.3 Cr
Range937 km/charge-
Mileage11.29 to 14.31 kmpl11.48 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-2999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
X7
BMW X7
Signature Edition
₹1.26 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG E53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
4Matic
₹1.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

BMW X7 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Seat Adjustments Control
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850-5000 rpm520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.29 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200-6250 rpm429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.8 seconds4.5 seconds
Driving Range
937 km-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Max Motor Performance
12 bhp, 200 Nm22 bhp 250 Nm
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21245 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone Axle in Aluminium Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levellingIndependent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle in Lightweight Steel Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levellingIndependent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21275 / 35 R19
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
6 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres66 litres
Length
5181 mm4953 mm
Wheelbase
3105 mm2939 mm
Height
1835 mm1447 mm
Width
2000 mm1852 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
AdaptiveAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraAutomatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front, Second & Third-
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
166
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Interior Colours
Tartufo with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal Effect, Black with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal Effect, Ivory White with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal EffectBlack with Aluminium Trim and Red Seatbelts
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,10,2991,48,87,264
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,81,0811,30,00,000
RTO
13,12,10813,54,000
Insurance
5,16,6105,32,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,09,7333,19,985

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The BMW X7 seeks to offer the best of all worlds. And manages to do just that. Well, on most counts anyway.
BMW X7 SUV: Locked and loaded flagship that yearns to do it all
28 Apr 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, April 28: BMW X7 drive review, Hyundai i10 new sales milestone, 2025 BYD Seal launched & more…
29 Apr 2025
New BMW X7 will see major design updates compared to the current model.
Next-gen BMW X7 eschews Neue Klasse look, but could get electric power
8 May 2025
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
Sedans like the Slavia, among other options, continue to make a strong case for buyers who prioritise performance and comfort.
4 cars I would consider before spending 20 lakh rupees on an SUV
13 Aug 2026
Daimler India announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
Daimler India announces 4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
13 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
BMW has taken the covers off the new X7 three-row SUV with host of updates and new engine options.
2023 BMW X7 SUV breaks cover: First Look
13 Apr 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers