In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X7 vs AMG E53 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X7
|Amg e53
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Cr
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|Range
|937 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|11.29 to 14.31 kmpl
|11.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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