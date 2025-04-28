In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X7 vs AMG GLE Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X7
|Amg gle coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Cr
|₹ 1.45 Cr
|Range
|937 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|11.29 to 14.31 kmpl
|9.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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