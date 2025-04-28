In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs. 99.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X7 vs AMG C 43 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X7
|Amg c 43
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Cr
|₹ 99.4 Lakhs
|Range
|937 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|11.29 to 14.31 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-