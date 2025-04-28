In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X7 and Maserati Quattroporte, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition and Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X7 vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X7
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|BMW
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Range
|937 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|11.29 to 14.31 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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