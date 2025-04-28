In 2026, when choosing between the BMW X7 and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition, Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X7 vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X7
|Rx [2017-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Cr
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|Range
|937 km/charge
|1076
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.9 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|-