In 2026, when choosing between the BMW X7 and Land Rover Range Rover Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition, Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X7 vs Range Rover Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X7
|Range rover sport
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Cr
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|Range
|937 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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