In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X7 and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition and Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X7 vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X7
|Range rover velar
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Cr
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|Range
|937 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|11.29 to 14.31 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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