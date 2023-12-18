HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Volvo XC60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

X6 vs XC60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X6 Xc60
BrandBMWVolvo
Price₹ 95 Lakhs₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Range-863 km/charge
Mileage10.3 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity-48 Volt
Engine Capacity2998 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

X6
BMW X6
xDrive40i xLine
₹95.00 Lakhs*
XC60
Volvo XC60
B5 Ultimate
₹68.90 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 1500 rpm350 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.3112.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5500 rpm250 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine Type
N55 Turbocharged I6Four-cylinder twin turbo-charged engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
855.73863 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.57.1 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,16,87,90479,05,648
Ex-Showroom Price
1,01,90,00068,90,000
RTO
10,73,0007,18,000
Insurance
4,24,4042,97,148
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,51,2181,69,923
Expert Rating
-

