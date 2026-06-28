In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i and Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X6
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.89 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-