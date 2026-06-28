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BMW X6 vs Mercedes-Benz V-Class

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i and Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs V-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X6 V-class
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.78 Cr₹ 71.1 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage7.89 kmpl16.1 to 16.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1950 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
X6
BMW X6
M60i
₹1.78 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Expression ELWB
₹71.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW X6 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800-4600 rpm380 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.89 kmpl16.67
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
523 bhp @ 5500-6000 rpm161 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
4395 cc1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
12 metres6.25
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) SteeringPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle in lightweight steel construction, adaptive M suspensionSemi-trailing arm rear suspension with coil springs, stabilisers and shock absorbers
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone axle in aluminium construction, adaptive M suspensionMcPherson front axle with coil springs, stabilisers and shock absorbers
Rear Tyres
315 / 35 R21205 / 65 R16
No of Seating Rows
23
Bootspace
580 L-
Seating Capacity
5 Seats7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres57
Length
4960 mm5370
Wheelbase
2975 mm3430
Height
1700 mm1909
Width
2004 mm1928
Features
Auto Crash Alert
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Location Based Services
Nearest Service Station Roadside Assistance-
Service Reminder Via App
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
2 - COMFORT and ECO PRO-
Drive Modes Count
2-
Auto Dimming IRVM
Yes, Rear View Mirror-
Trip Meter
Trip Meter with 2Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
16 Harman Kardon Speakers (464W)6+
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Display
Touch ScreenLCD Display
Airbags
6 Airbags ( Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes with Warning-
ADAS
Lane Change Assist-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,40,97881,92,503
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,90,00071,10,000
RTO
18,33,0008,95,080
Insurance
7,17,4781,86,923
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,37,2061,76,088
Expert Rating
-

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