In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive40i xLine, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. X6: 2998 cc engine, 10.3 kmpl mileage. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X6 vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X6 Gls [2020-2024] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 95 Lakhs ₹ 1.05 Cr Mileage 10.3 kmpl 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2998 cc 2925 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 6