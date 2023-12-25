In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs 95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive40i xLine, Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 77.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 450 4MATIC LWB. X6: 2998 cc engine, 10.31 kmpl mileage. GLE [2020-2023]: 2999 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less