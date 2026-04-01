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HomeCompare CarsX6 vs GLE [2020-2023]

BMW X6 vs Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X6 Gle [2020-2023]
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.78 Cr₹ 91.2 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage7.89 kmpl14 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1950 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

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X6
BMW X6
M60i
₹1.78 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLE [2020-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]
300d 4MATIC LWB
₹91.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW X6 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.37.2 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800-4600 rpm500 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.89 kmpl14 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
523 bhp @ 5500-6000 rpm241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
4395 cc1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Max Speed
250 kmph225 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
12 metres5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21265 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) SteeringPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle in lightweight steel construction, adaptive M suspensionIndependent, Multi-link, Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone axle in aluminium construction, adaptive M suspensionIndependent, Double Wishbone, Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
315 / 35 R21265 / 45 R19
No of Seating Rows
2-
Bootspace
580 L630 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Seats5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres93 litres
Length
4960 mm4924 mm
Wheelbase
2975 mm2995 mm
Height
1700 mm1772 mm
Width
2004 mm2157 mm
Features
Auto Crash Alert
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Location Based Services
Nearest Service Station Roadside Assistance-
Service Reminder Via App
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Automatic Four Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
2 - COMFORT and ECO PRO-
Drive Modes Count
2-
Auto Dimming IRVM
Yes, Rear View Mirror-
Trip Meter
Trip Meter with 2Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicPanoramic Sunroof
Headlights
LEDLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
16 Harman Kardon Speakers (464W)6+
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Display
Touch ScreenLCD Display
Airbags
6 Airbags ( Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes with WarningNo
ADAS
Lane Change Assist-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4060:40 split
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,40,9781,04,03,495
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,90,00091,20,000
RTO
18,33,0009,12,000
Insurance
7,17,4783,70,995
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,37,2062,23,611

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