In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs GLC Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X6
|Glc coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|₹ 68 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.89 kmpl
|12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-