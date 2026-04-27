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BMW X6 vs Mercedes-Benz GLC

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i and Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs GLC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X6 Glc
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.78 Cr₹ 77 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage7.89 kmpl14.72 to 19.47 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1993 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
X6
BMW X6
M60i
₹1.78 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800-4600 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-2200 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.89 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
523 bhp @ 5500-6000 rpm255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
4395 cc1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
12 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle in lightweight steel construction, adaptive M suspension-
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone axle in aluminium construction, adaptive M suspension-
Rear Tyres
315 / 35 R21235 / 55 R19
No of Seating Rows
22
Bootspace
580 L620 L
Seating Capacity
5 Seats5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres62 litres
Length
4960 mm4716 mm
Wheelbase
2975 mm2888 mm
Height
1700 mm1640 mm
Width
2004 mm1890 mm
Features
Auto Crash Alert
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
YesYes
Location Based Services
Nearest Service Station Roadside Assistance-
Service Reminder Via App
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraAutomatic Parking
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlAutomatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
2 - COMFORT and ECO PRO-
Drive Modes Count
2-
Auto Dimming IRVM
Yes, Rear View Mirror-
Trip Meter
Trip Meter with 22 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic-
Headlights
LEDLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour (64)
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
16 Harman Kardon Speakers (464W)-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Display
Touch Screen-
Airbags
6 Airbags ( Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes with Warning-
ADAS
Lane Change Assist-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4040:20:40
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,40,97890,20,383
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,90,00077,00,000
RTO
18,33,0009,91,500
Insurance
7,17,4783,28,383
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,37,2061,93,883
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable drive dynamicsSpacious and luxurious cabinOff-road abilities

Cons

Cabin still cramped for fivePetrol motor has a bit of grunt

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