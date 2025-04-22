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BMW X6 vs Mercedes-Benz GLB

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i and Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs GLB Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X6 Glb
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.78 Cr₹ 64.8 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage7.89 kmpl16 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1332 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
X6
BMW X6
M60i
₹1.78 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
200 Progressive Line
₹64.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW X6 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.39.1 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800-4600 rpm250 Nm @ 1620 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.89 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
523 bhp @ 5500-6000 rpm160 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
4395 cc1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Max Speed
250 kmph207 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
12 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) SteeringPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle in lightweight steel construction, adaptive M suspensionMultilink, Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone axle in aluminium construction, adaptive M suspensionMacPherson Strut with Transverse Control Arm, Coil Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
315 / 35 R21235 / 55 R18
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Bootspace
580 L-
Seating Capacity
5 Seats7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres52 litres
Length
4960 mm4634 mm
Wheelbase
2975 mm2829 mm
Height
1700 mm1697 mm
Width
2004 mm1834 mm
Features
Auto Crash Alert
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Location Based Services
Nearest Service Station Roadside Assistance-
Service Reminder Via App
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
2 - COMFORT and ECO PRO-
Drive Modes Count
2-
Auto Dimming IRVM
Yes, Rear View Mirror-
Trip Meter
Trip Meter with 2Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicPanoramic Sunroof
Headlights
LEDLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
16 Harman Kardon Speakers (464W)6+
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch10.25 inch
Display
Touch ScreenTouch-screen Display
Airbags
6 Airbags ( Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes with WarningNo
ADAS
Lane Change Assist-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets + 4 way manually adjustable
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4040:20:40 split
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,40,97872,35,353
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,90,00064,80,000
RTO
18,33,0006,62,730
Insurance
7,17,47892,123
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,37,2061,55,515

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