In 2026, when choosing between the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs EQC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X6
|Eqc
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|-
|471 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|80 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|41 Hrs