In 2026, when choosing between the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i, Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs EQB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X6
|Eqb
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|423 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|70.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)