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BMW X6 vs Mercedes-Benz EQB

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i, Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs EQB Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X6 Eqb
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.78 Cr₹ 72.2 Lakhs
Range-423 km/charge
Battery Capacity-70.5 kWh
Charging Time-7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

Filters
X6
BMW X6
M60i
₹1.78 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB
250 Plus
₹72.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800-4600 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.89 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
523 bhp @ 5500-6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
AWD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
4395 cc-
Fuel Type
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Electric
Max Speed
250 kmph!60 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
12 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) SteeringPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle in lightweight steel construction, adaptive M suspension-
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone axle in aluminium construction, adaptive M suspension-
Rear Tyres
315 / 35 R21-
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Bootspace
580 L-
Seating Capacity
5 Seats7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres-
Length
4960 mm4684 mm
Wheelbase
2975 mm2829 mm
Height
1700 mm1654 mm
Width
2004 mm1834 mm
Features
Auto Crash Alert
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Location Based Services
Nearest Service Station Roadside Assistance-
Service Reminder Via App
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Drive Modes Names
2 - COMFORT and ECO PRO-
Drive Modes Count
2-
Auto Dimming IRVM
Yes, Rear View Mirror-
Trip Meter
Trip Meter with 2Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicPanoramic Sunroof
Headlights
LEDLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
16 Harman Kardon Speakers (464W)8
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch10.2 inch
Display
Touch ScreenTouch-screen Display
Airbags
6 Airbags ( Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes with WarningYes
ADAS
Lane Change AssistYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4040:20:40 split
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,40,97875,55,071
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,90,00072,20,000
RTO
18,33,00029,000
Insurance
7,17,4783,05,571
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,37,2061,62,387

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