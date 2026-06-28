In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs AMG E53 Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X6
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.89 kmpl
|11.48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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