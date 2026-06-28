In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs AMG A 45 S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X6
|Amg a 45 s
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.89 kmpl
|12 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-