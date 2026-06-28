In 2026, when choosing between the BMW X6 and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X6
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
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|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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