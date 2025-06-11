In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Land Rover Discovery Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i and Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs Discovery Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X6
|Discovery sport
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.89 kmpl
|6.9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-