In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Jeep Wrangler, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i and Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs Wrangler Comparison