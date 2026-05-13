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BMW X6 vs Jeep Wrangler

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Jeep Wrangler, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i and Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs Wrangler Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X6 Wrangler
BrandBMWJeep
Price₹ 1.78 Cr₹ 67.65 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage7.89 kmpl10.6 to 11.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
X6
BMW X6
M60i
₹1.78 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹67.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X6 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800-4600 rpm400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.89 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
523 bhp @ 5500-6000 rpm270 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
4395 cc1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
12 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21255 / 75 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) SteeringPower assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle in lightweight steel construction, adaptive M suspensionHeavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocks
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone axle in aluminium construction, adaptive M suspensionHeavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocks
Rear Tyres
315 / 35 R21255 / 75 R17
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Bootspace
580 L897 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Seats5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres81 litres
Length
4960 mm4867 mm
Wheelbase
2975 mm3007 mm
Height
1700 mm1853 mm
Width
2004 mm1898 mm
Features
Auto Crash Alert
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Location Based Services
Nearest Service Station Roadside Assistance-
Service Reminder Via App
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
2 - COMFORT and ECO PRO-
Drive Modes Count
2-
Auto Dimming IRVM
Yes, Rear View Mirror-
Trip Meter
Trip Meter with 2Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
16 Harman Kardon Speakers (464W)9
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch8.4 inch
Display
Touch ScreenTouch-screen Display
Airbags
6 Airbags ( Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes with WarningNo
ADAS
Lane Change Assist-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4060:40 split
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,40,97877,32,097
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,90,00067,65,000
RTO
18,33,0006,76,500
Insurance
7,17,4782,90,097
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,37,2061,66,192

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