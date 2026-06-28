In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Jeep Grand Cherokee, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i and Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs Grand Cherokee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X6
|Grand cherokee
|Brand
|BMW
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.89 kmpl
|7.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-