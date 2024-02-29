In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X5 M and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X5 M and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Turbo. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X5 M vs Macan EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 m Macan ev Brand BMW Porsche Price ₹ 1.95 Cr ₹ 1.65 Cr Range - 591 km/charge Mileage 8.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 100 kWh Engine Capacity 4395 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)