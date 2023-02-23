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BMW X5 M vs Porsche 911 GT3

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 M vs 911 GT3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 m 911 gt3
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 1.95 Cr₹ 2.75 Cr
Mileage8.2 kmpl5.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity4395 cc3996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
X5 M
BMW X5 M
Competition
₹1.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
911 GT3
Porsche 911 GT3
with Touring Package
₹2.75 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW X5 M Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Left Side View
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm470 Nm @ 6100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.29-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
617 bhp @ 6000 rpm503 bhp @ 8400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine Type
M TwinPower Turbo V8 engineNaturally Aspirated
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
688-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.83.4 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3996 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
295 / 35 R21255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Springs with Anti-roll barMulti-link rear axle with integrated helper springs, anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Independent Double-wishbone. Coil Springs Anti-roll barDouble wishbone front suspension with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
315 / 30 R22315 / 30 R21
Ground Clearance
212-
Length
49384573 mm
Wheelbase
29722457 mm
Kerb Weight
23851435 kg
Height
17471279 mm
Width
20151852 mm
Bootspace
650132 litres
No of Seating Rows
21 Rows
Seating Capacity
52 Person
Doors
52 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
8364 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Optional-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Optional-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Optional-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalOptional
Geo-Fence
OptionalOptional
Find My Car
OptionalOptional
Emergency Call
OptionalOptional
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Interior Colours
Sakhir Orange, Black / Silverstone, Black / Adelaide Grey , Black / Taruma Brown , Black / Black, BlackBlack, Slate Grey
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,31,98,7703,13,91,865
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,00,0002,74,96,000
RTO
20,84,00028,03,600
Insurance
8,14,27010,91,765
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,98,6326,74,733

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