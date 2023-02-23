X5 M vs 911 GT3 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 m 911 gt3 Brand BMW Porsche Price ₹ 1.95 Cr ₹ 2.75 Cr Mileage 8.2 kmpl 5.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 4395 cc 3996 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.