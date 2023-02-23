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BMW X5 M vs Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for S 63 AMG. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. S-Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 M vs S-Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 m S-coupe
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.95 Cr₹ 2.6 Cr
Mileage8.2 kmpl7.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity4395 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Filters
X5 M
BMW X5 M
Competition
₹1.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
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S-Coupe
Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe
S 63 AMG
₹2.60 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW X5 M Visual Comparison

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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm900 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.297.75
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
617 bhp @ 6000 rpm603 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
M TwinPower Turbo V8 engineM177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
688620
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
295 / 35 R21255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Springs with Anti-roll barIndependent, Multi-link, 'Airmatic' air springs
Front Suspension
Independent Double-wishbone. Coil Springs Anti-roll barIndependent, Multi-link, 'Airmatic' air springs
Rear Tyres
315 / 30 R22285 / 35 R20
Ground Clearance
212122
Length
49385027
Wheelbase
29722945
Kerb Weight
23852080
Height
17471412
Width
20151913
Bootspace
650400
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
54
Doors
52
Fuel Tank Capacity
8380
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredDual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
NoYes
Gesture Control
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
OptionalNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Optional-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
OptionalNo
Emergency Call
OptionalNo
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Sakhir Orange, Black / Silverstone, Black / Adelaide Grey , Black / Taruma Brown , Black / Black, BlackBlack, Porcelain / Espresso Brown, Bengal Red / Black, Crystal Grey / Black, Saddle Brown / Black, Porcelain / Deep-Sea Blue, Porcelain / Tizian Red
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,31,98,7703,12,26,160
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,00,0002,60,10,000
RTO
20,84,00026,11,730
Insurance
8,14,27026,04,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,98,6326,71,171

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