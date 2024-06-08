HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsX5 M vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 M vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 m Maybach gls [2021-2024]
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.95 Cr₹ 2.43 Cr
Mileage8.2 kmpl8.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity4395 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm730 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.298.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
617 bhp @ 6000 rpm550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
688765
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
295 / 35 R21285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Springs with Anti-roll barMulti-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
Independent Double-wishbone. Coil Springs Anti-roll barDouble Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
315 / 30 R22325 / 40 R22
Ground Clearance
212-
Length
49385205
Wheelbase
29723135
Kerb Weight
23852785
Height
17471838
Width
20152030
Bootspace
650520
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
8390
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,31,98,7702,77,64,405
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,00,0002,43,10,000
RTO
20,84,00024,85,000
Insurance
8,14,2709,68,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,98,6325,96,765

