In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic.
X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 M vs GLS Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5 m
|Gls
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.95 Cr
|₹ 1.32 Cr
|Mileage
|8.2 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|4395 cc
|2989 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6