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BMW X5 M vs Mercedes-Benz EQS

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X5 M and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition and Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 M vs EQS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 m Eqs
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.95 Cr₹ 1.3 Cr
Range-857 km/charge
Mileage8.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-107.8 kWh
Engine Capacity4395 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)

Filters
X5 M
BMW X5 M
Competition
₹1.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Celebration Edition
₹1.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X5 M Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Front Left Side
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.29-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
617 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
M TwinPower Turbo V8 engineTwo permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
688857 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.84.3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboNot Applicable
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
295 / 35 R21255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Springs with Anti-roll barMulti-link Axle with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Independent Double-wishbone. Coil Springs Anti-roll barFour-link Axle with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
315 / 30 R22255 / 45 R20
Ground Clearance
212-
Length
49385216 mm
Wheelbase
29723210 mm
Kerb Weight
23852585 kg
Height
17471512 mm
Width
20151926 mm
Bootspace
650620 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No250000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+15
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
OptionalYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
OptionalYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalYes
Geo-Fence
OptionalYes
Find My Car
OptionalYes
Emergency Call
OptionalYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Sakhir Orange, Black / Silverstone, Black / Adelaide Grey , Black / Taruma Brown , Black / Black, BlackNeva Grey / Balao Brown with Brown Walnut wood trim , Macchiato Beige with Brown Walnut wood trim
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,31,98,7701,35,82,962
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,00,0001,30,00,000
RTO
20,84,00054,000
Insurance
8,14,2705,28,462
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,98,6322,91,950

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