X5 M vs AMG GT Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 m Amg gt Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.95 Cr ₹ 2.64 Cr Mileage 8.2 kmpl 8 kmpl Engine Capacity 4395 cc 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 8

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.