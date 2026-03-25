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BMW X5 M vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 M vs AMG GT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 m Amg gt
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.95 Cr₹ 2.64 Cr
Mileage8.2 kmpl8 kmpl
Engine Capacity4395 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Filters
X5 M
BMW X5 M
Competition
₹1.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
AMG GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
R Coupe
₹2.64 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm700 Nm @ 2100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.298.06
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
617 bhp @ 6000 rpm577 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
M TwinPower Turbo V8 engineM178 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
688604.5
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.83.6
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
NoNo
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
295 / 35 R21275 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Springs with Anti-roll barIndependent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion bar
Front Suspension
Independent Double-wishbone. Coil Springs Anti-roll barIndependent suspension with double wishbone, coil spring and tubular torsion bar
Rear Tyres
315 / 30 R22325 / 30 R20
Ground Clearance
212-
Length
49384551
Wheelbase
29722630
Kerb Weight
23851630
Height
17471287
Width
20152007
Bootspace
650286
No of Seating Rows
21
Seating Capacity
52
Doors
52
Fuel Tank Capacity
8375
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
OptionalYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Optional-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalYes
Geo-Fence
OptionalYes
Find My Car
OptionalYes
Emergency Call
OptionalYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Sakhir Orange, Black / Silverstone, Black / Adelaide Grey , Black / Taruma Brown , Black / Black, BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,31,98,7702,96,37,438
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,00,0002,63,83,660
RTO
20,84,00026,49,096
Insurance
8,14,2706,04,382
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,98,6326,37,024

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